Barcelona Sign Enyimba Winger Ezekiel Bassey On Loan

Share this:

Barcelona have confirmed their second signing of deadline day with the arrival of Ezekiel Bassey on loan from Nigerian side Enyimba International until the end of the season.

Bassey, who primarily plays as a winger, follows Uruguayan defender Santiago Bueno in at Camp Nou and both will form part of the promotion chasing Barca B squad.

The Catalan club also revealed that they have an option to sign the 20-year-old in the summer if he impresses in Gerard Lopez’s team.

“FC Barcelona and Enyimba International Football Club have reached an agreement for the loan of Ezekiel Joseph Bassey until the end of the season,” a statement read.

“Bassey will form part of the B team and included in the deal is the option to sign him on a two-year deal in the summer. The Nigerian attacker will undergo a medical at the club later on Tuesday.”

Bassey was one of 23 players from the Nigeria Professional Football League who spent time in Spain last summer as part of an All-Star team in partnership with La Liga.

They played a friendly against Valencia and matches against Malaga and Atletico Madrid in the Ramon de Carranza trophy in Andalusia.

Barca B, meanwhile, are currently top of Spain’s third division, two points ahead of Alcoyano, and aiming for a return to the second tier of Spanish football.

Source: TODAY.ng