Corrupt Custom Officers, Businessmen Behind The Arms Import

Bamidele Fashube, ABUJA, Nigeria. (GVE) – Top official of the Nigerian Custom Services (NCS) on Wednesday disclosed that the service has arrested his officers who compromised to help in the importation of 661 armed riffles into the country.

Assistant Comptroler and Acting Spokesperson, Joseph Attah said during a telecast in Abuja that other accused persons have been arrested.

According to him, the discovery of those weapons were made through intense search of the containers, stressing that the NCS is in dearth of more sophisticated technologies such as scanners.

The container was reportedly shipped from China and routed through turkey to deceive officials of the Nigerian Cu‎stoms Service.

Attah who said the containers were intercepted on 22nd and examined on 27th January, 2017 added that with the intelligence team ‎and anti-smuggling patrol operatives, the customs have increased their monitoring.

He noted that the importer, motor boy and ‎custom agents have been arrested.

Reacting to reasons why the NCS are short of scanners, he explained that the Service has no right to purchase such equipment but the government despite huge revenue sourced into government coffers.

Attah restated commitment of the Comptroller General, Hammed Ali to ensure the case is duly investigated and those found guilty punished.

Speaking on the helicopters impounded by the NCS, he noted that the helicopters lack necessary documents and thus seized.

He added that it was subjected to due process, taken to court and disposed to the air force.