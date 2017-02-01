Gov Fayose Attacks Buhari, Dares Him To Try Dasuki ‘Openly’ If He Has Nothing To Hide

Share this:

SOUTH MILWAUKEE WI. (GVE) – President Muhammadu Buhari has come under severe attack by Governor Ayodele Fayose of Ekiti state following the purported plans by the federal government to secretly try Colonel Sambo Dasuki (rtd.)

Fayose, the chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governors’ forum, in a statement released by Olalere Olayinka, his media aide, described as satanic and undemocratic democracy, the to secretly try the former National Security Adviser (NSA) by using mask-wearing prosecution witnesses.

He expressed surprise at the action of the of All Progressives Congress (APC) led government, said by the arrangement, it is becoming obvious that President Muhammadu Buhari has something to hide on the travail of Col. Dasuki, saying: “if you were not afraid to call someone a thief in the market place, you should not be afraid to try such a person in the full glare of the public.”

The governor, who said Nigerians should ask the federal government why it was afraid of trying Dasuki openly, noted that; “Since names of the would-be prosecution witnesses have already been made public, what agenda is the federal pursuing by insisting that its witnesses be given protection by the court by not allowing their names and addresses to be made public in the course of the trial.”

“You accused someone of corruption in the market place and the person you accused is saying he wants to defend himself in the market place too, but you, the accuser is insisting that the accused must be tried in your bedroom, I think someone is trying to hide something?” he further queried.

He said it was curious that the Federal Government could approach the court for the second time, seeking for an order to conduct secret trial in a celebrated criminal matter, on which it claimed to have watertight evidences.

Governor Fayose added that even the prosecuting counsel, who filed the application, should be ashamed for allowing themselves to be used as tools to subvert democracy.

“They want Nnamdi Kanu tried secretly. They also want the former Col Dasuki (rtd) tried secretly. What are they afraid of?

How is defence counsel going to cross-examine masked witnesses when their real identity cannot be ascertained?

Why are the witnesses afraid to testify in an open court if truly they are witnesses of truth?

“Obviously, this is satanic. It is against all democratic norms and Nigerians must rise against it. “Nigerians are now at the mercy of judiciary, which is the only institution that can save Nigeria from the full-blown dictatorship that the APC government has become,” Fayose added.