Life Imprisonment For Lagos Kidnappers

Bamidele Fashube, ABUJA, Nigeria. (GVE) – In order to reduce the rate of kidnapping, the Lagos State Governor, Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode on Wednesday signed into law the anti-kidnapping bill.

The Prohibition of the Act of Kidnapping Law imposes a penalty of life imprisonment on kidnapping for ransom.

The bill recently passed by the State House of Assembly, is expected to fully eradicate kidnapping in the State.

Describing incidents of kidnapping in the state as worrisome, Ambode said the decision became important considering its spate and impacts on the society.

He noted that the new Act will discourage kidnapping in the State.

His words: “Security is of utmost importance to our administration and we are confident that this law will serve as a deterrent to anybody who may desire to engage in this wicked act within the boundaries of Lagos.

“Why we use this law to address the challenge and punish the criminals, we are also putting in place appropriate measures particularly in our schools and other vulnerable targets to prevent security breaches and it is important that we ensure that everything we do in respect of this anti-kidnapping law is in good faith and good spirit to eradicate the issue of kidnapping once and for all in the State.”