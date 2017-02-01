PDP Senator Andy Uba Defects To APC, Reveals Reason For Defection

Share this:

SOUTH MILWAUKEE WI. (GVE) – The battle between the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) took another interesting turn as Senator Andy Uba switched allegiance.

According to Vanguard, the senator representing Anambra south senatorial zone left for the APC from the PDP and during a briefing of journalists on Wednesday, February 1, in his home country, Uga, Aguata LGA, explained that he joined the ruling party at their ongoing registration.

He noted that APC is more focused and has the ideology which he needs to tap into in order to represent his people appropriately.

Senator Uba noted also, that he decided to join the new party based on some other top guns there with great ideas.

Chris Ngige, the minister of Labour and Employment; APC National Auditor, Chief George Muoghalu are among some of the personalities the senator says he respects in the party.