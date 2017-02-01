Share this:

UK Deports 41 Nigerians From UK

Bamidele Fashube, ABUJA, Nigeria. (GVE) – The Government of United Kingdom on Wednesday deported about 41 Nigerians.

The deportees according to the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) officials were sent back home due to various offences among which is lack of necessary immigration documents.

Others were deported to either complete their jail terms or almost done with the jail terms in the UK.

They arrived around 5 am and welcomed by the NEMA officials at the Muritala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos.

The deportees include 33 men and 8 women arrived Nigeria in a chartered aircraft.