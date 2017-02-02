Accord Party Chieftain Berates Ajimobi Over LAUTECH

Share this:

A chieftain of Accord Party (AP) in Oyo State, Remi Olaniyan, Tuesday berated Governor Abiola Ajimobi, over alleged poor handling of the Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH) students’ crisis.

Olaniyan, who said the governor’s outburst was uncalled for, wondered why government would expect aggrieved students to keep quiet after being forcefully kept at home for eight months.

He said: “LAUTECH had suffered so many problems that would make the quality of students being produced to be academically unsound and unsuitable for the country.”

Olaniyan, who called for an urgent meeting between Ajimobi and his Osun State counterpart, Rauf Aregbesola, on the way forward for the institution, expressed shock that the University of Osun State (UNIOSUN) remains open, while Oyo state indigenes and students of LAUTECH languished at home.

Relatedly, a civil society organisation, Citizens Action to Take Back Nigeria (CATBAN), wants the governor to apologise to the students for his remarks.

A statement in Abuja by the Co-convener of CATBAN, Comrade Ibrahim Garba Wala, described Ajumobi encounter with the protesting students as “act of executive rascality and irresponsibility in the strongest terms.

The group said from the video, which has gone viral, the governor wants “everyone to worship him as the ultimate god of Oyo State, with a warning that he could do whatever he wished at any time, even if such actions were against the wishes of his people, and there is nothing anyone can do about it.

