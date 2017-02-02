Share this:

Buy Made-In-Nigeria Goods To Grow Naira , Saraki urges Nigerians

Bamidele Fashube, ABUJA, Nigeria. (GVE) – President of the Nigerian Senate, Dr. Bukola Saraki on Thursday advocated need for Nigerians to patronize locally made products.

The Senate President stated that it became imperative to grow the nation’s currency Naira and boost the economy.

In his official twitter handle @NGRSenate, Saraki appealed to Nigerians to support the initiative irrespective of political differences.

According to him, the Senate will provide needed laws to support the development.

“Every Nigerian regardless of political divides, should support #BuyNaijaToGrowTheNaira @NGRSenate will provide legislation to back it.”

Nigeria’s currency has been on a free-fall since collapse of the crude oil market. The nation has been on recession following its inability to meet up with economic demands and weak economic policies.