First Casualty Emerges In The Ekiti Anti-Grazing Law

SOUTH MILWAUKEE WI. (GVE) – The first casualty of the anit-grazing law in Ekiti state has emerged, Global Village Extra has gathered.

According to a report credited to Vanguard, a 30-year-old man was arraigned in an Ado-Ekiti magistrates court for grazing on a cassava land which is reportedly worth N25 million.

The herdsman identified as Abubakar Usman and others reportedly at large were said to have committed the in December at Iyemero farm settlement camp in Ikole-Ekiti.

Sgt. Bankole Olasunkanmi, the prosecuting counsel argued that the accused unlawfully to his cattle to graze on the 70 hectares cassava farmland property of Bunmi Akingba which contravenes the offence contravened Section 2 (i) and punishable under Section 7 of Prohibition of Cattle ‎and other Ruminants Grazing, Ekiti State Law 2016.

He added also, that the accused and others at large, had in their possession offensive weapons contrary to Section 4(1) of the Prohibition of Cattle and other Ruminants Grazing of Ekiti and Punishable under Section 11 of Ekiti State Kidnap and Terrorism (Prohibition) Law 2015.

Olasunkanmi told the court that he had forwarded the case file to the office of the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) for legal advice.

No plea was taken Chief Magistrate Idowu Ayenimo remanded the accused in prison till the outcome from DPP office.

He adjourned the case till March 3 for mention.