Kwese TV, Africa’s Newest Satellite Network Commences Operations

JOHANNESBURG, South Africa. (GVE) – Kwesé TV (www.Kwese.com), Africa’s newest satellite network is here! The Kwesé Network’s Pay-TV satellite service started broadcasting today, beaming Kwesé’s full suite of superior entertainment and sports programming to households in Ghana, Rwanda and Zambia, which make up the initial phase of the Kwesé TV rollout across Africa, other countries will be announced in due course. Viewers in these countries can now access Kwesé TV via Kwesé’s own satellite and set-top-box (decoder) available at leading retailers.

Kwesé TV has launched with a full-suite of top-shelf content which is unprecedented for a new broadcaster. Having already showcased its impressive portfolio of sports assets on its premium sports channels Kwesé Free Sports, Kwesé Sports 1 and Kwesé Sports 2, Kwesé TV introduces some fantastic entertainment programming to the mix including some exclusive, first-to-market content as well as original programming.

In addition to great content and its multi-platform, multi-screen broadcasting model, Kwesé’s key differentiator is its innovative payment options that offer flexibility and convenience. Kwesé offers a ‘pay-as-you-watch’ service that enables viewers to purchase three or seven day passes to its full programming bouquet so they never have to miss out on trending sports or entertainment programming. These payment options, which turn the traditional pay TV model on its head, provides unparalleled access to premium programming at an affordable price. The monthly subscription option, which gives subscribers access to the full suite of Kwesé TV programming, is available at an astonishing $25 (USD) per month excluding VAT!

Commenting on the launch, Econet Media President and Group Chief Executive Office Joseph Hundah said, “We are a dynamic, young company built to respond to the way audiences want to access and consume content, whether you subscribe for the full Kwese TV bouquet, watch amazing sports programming free-to-air or choose to watch TV on the move, we aim to be the first choice for viewers all over Africa by bringing them the best in programming, at an affordable price making it accessible to more people than ever before,” says Hundah.

The network’s approach to programming is to give audiences relevant and engaging content. It’s focused Sports and Entertainment bouquet prioritises quality over quantity with a slim bouquet of 50+ channels with content that will appeal to a broad audience base and has been specially curated for Africa’s hip urban youth, young families, movie and drama buffs, professionals and avid sports fans.

Recognising the diversity of its potential audience, Kwesé has focused on meeting their common need for engaging and relevant content that is accessible and affordable.

Kwesé’s multi-platform offering cuts across linear, mobile and digital, making content accessible though free-to-air TV, mobile applications, web streaming and pay (linear) TV.

This launch marks the extension of the Kwesé TV brand, which has already been in the market through its free-to-air channel Kwesé Free Sports, its two premium sports channels KS1 and KS2, the Kwesé App and the KweseSports(dot)com digital platform.

“The launch of Kwesé TV completes the story we started telling 18 months ago. We have spent the past few months building this diverse media company which will showcase the very best in international content and act as platform to showcase the best that our continent has to offer. Kwesé TV promises to engage and entice through our unique mix of channels and programming,” concludes Hundah.

To subscribe to Kwesé’s pay TV network in Ghana, Rwanda and Zambia visit www.Kwese.com for more information. Outside of the initial launch markets viewers can access selected Kwesé programming including Africa’s largest and only Pan-African Free-To-Air channel Kwesé Free Sports through Kwesé’s mobile app.