Nigeria Ruling Party Denies Govt. Plan to Fix Food Prices

Nigerian Ruling Party Denies Govt. Plan to Fix Food Prices

Bamidele Fashube, ABUJA, Nigeria. (GVE)- The All Progressives Congress (APC) on Thursday denied rumours spreading round that the Federal Government of Nigeria, through its newly setup task force will fix food prices in the country.

According to the ruling party, the task force was not to control food prices but to manage increasing prices of food.

In its twitter handle @APCNigeria, “The presidential task force on food security was NOT established to FIX or CONTROL food prices— #GovtAtWorkNG”

The party explained further that members of the committee are to ensure smooth and steady flow of produce from farms to market, and reduce the market costs responsible for escalating food prices, ultimately bringing needed relief to Nigerians.

The Acting President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo on Wednesday raised an inter-ministerial committee to force down food prices and raise Value Added Tax on luxury items.