Police Vows To Shut Nigerian Music Start Lagos Protest

Police Vows To Shut Nigerian Music Star Lagos Protest

Bamidele Fashube, ABUJA, Nigeria. (GVE) – Following plans by popular Nigerian hip-hop artist, TuFace Idibia to organize a national protest against administration of President Muhammadu Buhari, the Nigerian Police Force on Thursday vowed to shut the protest.

The police claimed such protest against the government could be hijacked to perpetrate crimes, thus will not be allowed.

Innocent Idibia popularly known as TuFace Idibia had earlier posted a video urging Nigerians to join in a peaceful protest against government’s handling of the collapsing economic situation.

The protest is scheduled for next week, February 6th in Lagos.

According to reports by the AFP, Lagos State Commissioner for Police, Fatai Owoseni argued that the music star cannot manage the crowd.

Owoseni said: “Information reaching us revealed that some hoodlums are planning to hijack the peaceful protest. As such, we won’t allow it to hold in Lagos,” Lagos police commissioner Fatai Owoseni told AFP.

“We know that 2Face does not have the capacity to contain such a crowd and we will not fold our hands and watch while things go out of hand,” Owoseni said.

Nigeria has been grappling to survive the impact of economic recession and especially on livelihood of its citizens.