We Remain Committed To ICC, Says Nigerian Government

Bamidele Fashube, ABUJA, Nigeria. (GVE)- Nigerian government on Thursday said the country remains a strong member of the International Criminal Court (ICC) contrary to reports of renouncing her membership.

The Foreign Affairs Minister, Geoffrey Onyeama insisted that the Federal Government position had not changed, thus such rumours should be considered false.

Onyeama who spoke through the ministry’s spokesperson made the clarification in Abuja, adding that though the African Union in January at the 28th AU summit had suggested member countries to collectively withdraw from the Court.

Reasons according to the summit were due to its reservation for African countries and being an establishment of the Western nations.

The summit further argued that African countries were not fairly treated by the court hence members should withdraw.

According to the minister, when the issue came up during a meeting, several countries kicked against it.

He added that Nigeria and others believe that the court has an important role to play in holding leaders accountable, hence Nigeria fully stands by it.

His words: “Nigeria is not the only voice agitating against it; in fact, Senegal is speaking very strongly against it. Cape Verde and other countries are also against it.

“What AU did was to set up a committee to elaborate a strategy for collective withdrawal.

“After, Senegal took the floor; Nigeria took the floor, Cape Verde and some other countries made it clear that they were not going to subscribe to that decision.”

Onyeama explained that nations such as Zambia, Tanzania, Liberia, Botswana and among others were not willing to withdraw from the court.

“Each country free and willingly acceded to the Treaty and not all of the members of the AU acceded; each country acceded individually, exercising its own sovereign right.

“So, if each country wants to withdraw, it has the right to do that individually.

“AU, which was not a party to the Rome Statute that established the court, should not be developing a strategy for a collective withdrawal for something that each country entered into individually.

“Those who feel they want to withdraw should do that individually,” Onyeama added.