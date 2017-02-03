Dealers Raise The Alarm Over Adulterated kerosene In Delta

Share this:

Kerosene dealers in Delta have raised the alarm over the prevalence of adulterated product in the state.

Marketers, who spoke yesterday in Asaba, alleged that illegally refined sample was in circulation in all major markets statewide.

They added that the fake sold cheaper than the ones from the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC).

It was gathered that the suspected substandard goods were being produced in the creeks of the Niger Delta by operators of illegal refineries.

The products, believed to emanate from Warri-South West, Warri South and Warri North, are yellowish, smell badly and go for N250 as against the prevailing N300 and N350 price tag of the original one.

A customer said: “I often buy kerosene from the creek. They are cheaper and sell for N250 against NNPC’s N350.”

Several traders in Asaba, Warri, Ughelli and Agbor who spoke to our reporter on condition of anonymity, said the adulterated products had flooded the markets with unsuspecting consumers flocking for them.”

In the meantime, the Nigeria Navy (NNS) has in the last three weeks uncovered a number of illegal refining facilities.

In a telephone chat, the Flag Officer Commanding (FOC) Central Naval Command (CNC), Rear Admiral Mohammed Garba, his men had destroyed over 42 of such facilities and 4,000 metric tons of stolen and illegally refined diesel.

He assured the people that the force would soon bring the operators to book.

NNPC officials, who pleaded not to be mentioned because they were not authorised to speak on the issue, blamed the illegality on desperation from the jobless youths, adding that efforts were being made to arrest the situation.

Source: TODAY.ng