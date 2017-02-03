Finance Should Lead From The Top On Gender Diversity – ACCA Report

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates. (GVE) – A new report published today by ACCA (the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants) Middle East has found that a majority of finance professionals believe finance needs to lead the way in improving the rate of gender diversity across the GCC.

Women in Finance: beyond the numbers, launched today in Dubai, has found that:

A majority (82%) agree that the finance function plays an important role in shaping the business case for diversity.

More than three quarters (76%) think that there will be a significant increase in women in executive and board positions within five years.

Nearly half (48%) believe that negative gender biases are still prevalent in firms across the region.

Women represent only 2% of board positions across GCC; women account for only 17% of all executive roles in UAE and only 7% in Qatar.

Organisations must set ‘tone from the top’ to attract and retain top female talent, says ACCA Middle East.

Responding to the report findings Lindsay Degouve de Nuncques, head of ACCA Middle East, says:

Progress on gender diversity has been somewhat slow across both the GCC and globally: only 5% of Fortune 500 companies are led by CEOs and the gender pay gap persists across the OECD. Regionally, while labour laws and employment legislation have been enacted to further gender parity, only 13% of women occupy CEO positions compared to 21% in all developing nations.

It is clear that an immense level of change is required by organisations in developed and developing economies to address this.

Lindsay Degouve de Nuncques thinks that the ‘tone from the top’ will be important to meet the expectations of a millennial workforce:

The GCC has one of the youngest populations in the world: with a median age of 30.3 in UAE and 27.2 in Saudi Arabia. Our findings reflect that the expectations of Generation Next – those aged between 16-36 years – are very different from previous generations, especially