IMA Middle East Conducts Train The Trainer Workshop In Doha, Qatar

Share this:

Dubai, United Arab Emirates. (GVE): IMA® (Institute of Management Accountants), the association of accountants and financial professionals in business, has announced its upcoming Train the Trainer workshop in Doha, Qatar on February 17-19, 2017.

The workshop is intended for current and potential CMA trainers to enhance their delivery and teaching skills in the field of management accounting. Trainers will obtain a Certificate of Completion from the IMA that they can use to become a respected CMA Trainer or start their own enterprise such as a training center offering CMA review classes.

“CMA Trainers handle adult learners. Aside from needing outstanding presentation skills, a prerequisite is to establish their credibility first as they train people who are professionals in the field of accounting and finance,” states Hanady Khalife, Director of Operations, IMA Middle East/Africa region.

“The IMA is conducting these workshops to ensure that CMA exam preparation courses are being administered in the best possible manner, while equipping CMA trainers with modern training methodologies that cater to the diverse platform of CMA candidates,” adds Khalife.

The CMA is IMA’s flagship certification and is the leading management accounting credential in the world.

Globally, more than 6,000 new candidates have enrolled in the CMA program so far in Fiscal Year 2017. In the Middle East and Africa region, the IMA has 14,349 members out of which 2,506 are CMAs.

Previously, the IMA has conducted two workshops in Cairo, Egypt and Manama, Bahrain. A total of 21 participants have become IMA-certified CMA trainers from these two workshops.

“We were very keen during the workshop to provide and showcase the latest training methods for CMA trainers, through interactive, activity based sessions that focused on the presentation skills required in delivering different areas of accounting and finance,” states financial consultant Ammar Al Khayat, CMA, who serves as IMA’s Trainer.

“I highly recommend the workshop to anyone looking for growth in the CMA training industry. Finance professionals need to realize that growth in the industry also means building your self-confidence in the field of public speaking. This course was definitely a step forward towards my career goals,” concludes Zainab Mearaj, one of the workshop participants in Manama, Bahrain who is now an IMA-certified CMA Trainer. To register for the workshop, visit www.imamiddleeast.org/ttt