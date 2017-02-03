ITWORX Education Anchors Its Position As Leading Education Services Provider

ITWORX Education shares its latest award-winning solutions and industry insights at BETT 2017

LONDON, United Kingdom. (GVE) – As a non-traditional education services provider, ITWORX Education joined a campus of Microsoft partners and an elite group of high-profile industry experts and thought leaders at the 2017 BETT UK, the world’s largest education event, to share next generation ideas and innovative, technology-led classroom practices and solutions with stakeholders in the field.

This year’s edition, held in London between the 25th and the 28th of January 2017, celebrated the impact that past and present game changers have had on education internationally. The event featured the participation of 899 exhibitors from around the world, bringing together ideas, practices and technologies so that all parties involved in the education experience can fulfil their potential and become agents of change.

During the exhibition, ITWORX Education – the 2016 CityNext Microsoft Partner of the Year award finalist and 2014 Microsoft Education Partner of the Year – showcased its latest educational offerings for K12, higher education and corporate training sectors as well as its award-winning solution for “Children in Distress”, all of which play an instrumental role in realizing the Company’s mission to provide sustainable, quality education worldwide.

Commenting on the Company’s participation at BETT 2017, Hatem Sallam, CEO of ITWORX Education, said:

“Our mission of converging groundbreaking technologies with human capital in non-traditional ways to transform education is perfectly aligned with BETT’s aspirations, and every edition of the event presents a new opportunity to redefine the educational landscape and push our collective vision forward. This year, we were honored to be sharing our vision and experience as a Microsoft strategic education partner with various stakeholders, in addition to exploring potential collaborations with leaders in the field to take our mission and reach to the next level, by bringing next-generation education services to knowledge-based economies around the world.”

He added:

“Our participation at BETT comes at a strategic timing for the Company, having recently refreshed our brand identity to reflect our growing impact and role as a global education services provider. We’ve come to realize that technology on its own is only part of the solution. Without a complete end–to–end model, true