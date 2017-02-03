Share this:

Presidency Clears Tuface To Hold Feb 6 Protest

Bamidele Fashube, ABUJA, Nigeria. (GVE) – The Presidency on Friday cleared foremost Nigerian hip-hop singer, Innocent Idibia to stage his planned protest set for February 6th .

Senior Special Assistant to the Acting President, Laolu Akande disclosed during a telecast in Abuja that TuFace, as he is popularly called has the fundamental human right to express his opinion and organise a peaceful protest. Senior Special Assistant to the Acting President, Laolu Akande disclosed during a telecast in Abuja that TuFace, as he is popularly called has the fundamental human right to express his opinion and organise a peaceful protest.

Akande said at no point will the current administration led by President Muhammadu Buhari will the citizens barred from expressing their views.

He noted that though individuals with hidden agenda might take advantage of the protest to commit heinous crimes.

Akande also acknowledged the increasing cost of living and it’s biting impact on the citizens.

While citing an instance, he noted that a member of the cabinet bought a dozen of Yam in Mina, Niger State at N15, 000 but in Garki, Abuja The same dozen sell for N25, 000.

Describing this as a situation that spans across board irrespective of the social class, he said government is willing and ready to find a lasting solution to the problem.

However, he restated commitment of the present administration to promote the fundamental human rights.

Idibia in a facebook video recently urged Nigerians to protest against the economic hardship.

Nigerian Police however threatened to shutdown the protest, claiming it could be hijacked.