Eminem Returns With New Trump Attack

Share this:

Hip-hop superstar Eminem has returned with a fresh attack on US President Donald Trump, contributing an angry verse on the new album of Big Sean.

The lyrics mark the latest political intervention by Eminem, who re-emerged weeks before the November 8 election with a charged, eight-minute freestyle rap against the billionaire Republican.

On “No Favors,” a track on Big Sean’s album “I Decided.” which came out Friday, Eminem and the fellow Detroit rapper both boast of rising from humble means as they question the world’s direction.

Eminem declares himself an avowed opponent of Trump and his administration: “I’m anti / Can’t no government handle a commando … I’ll make his whole brand go under.”

The rapper denounces the racial dynamics behind the white tycoon’s campaign and reserves his most heated verses for Ann Coulter, a conservative commentator known for her provocative statements.

Eminem — in his trademark delivery of super-fast verses that crescendo in anger — imagines acts of violence against Coulter including running her over with a car.

“Gotta make an example of her / That’s for Sandra Bland… and Philando,” he raps, in reference to two African Americans whose deaths following police traffic stops triggered protests.

Eminem similarly imagined vengeance in his October song “Campaign Speech,” in which he spoke of attacking George Zimmerman, the volunteer neighborhood watchman in Florida who shot dead African American teenager Trayvon Martin as he walked home with iced tea and candy.

Eminem, the best-selling rapper of all time and by far the most prominent white artist in hip-hop, was rarely described as political as he built his career in the 1990s.

But in interviews he has long identified with the political left, even as his songs — often rapped in character — have generated controversy for derogatory lines about women and gays.

Eminem has said he is working on a new studio album, which would be his first since 2013.

“I Decided.,” the fourth album by Big Sean, is a concept album about a man who is reborn and sees the same life with new eyes.

Source: TODAY.ng