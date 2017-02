Share this:

Ibori Released From Nigerian DSS

Bamidele Fashube, ABUJA, Nigeria. (GVE) – Corrupt politician and former Delta State Governor, James Ibori, has left office of the Department of State Services (DSS) in Abuja.

He arrived Nigeria on Saturday.

Ibori was picked shortly after he arrived the country from the UK where he served jail term for various criminal offences.

He was later released after holding a meeting with the DSS Director-General, Lawal Daura in Abuja.