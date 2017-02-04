Kano Varsity Graduates 3,243 At Combined Convocation

Share this:

Kano State University of Science and Technology, Wudil, on Saturday conferred degree on 3,212 undergraduates and 31 post-graduate students during its 4th combined convocation. ‎

Prof. Shehu Musa, the Vice-Chancellor of the institution, who announced this at the ceremony said 3, 212 students, comprising three sets of students from 2012 to 2015 graduated at the convocation.‎

“It is gratifying to inform you that the university graduated three sets of students from 2012/2013, 2013/2014, and 2014/2015 academic sessions.,’’ Musa said.

‎He urged the new graduates to use the knowledge acquired from the university to make significant imprints on the country and the world.‎

“We urge the graduates to be good ambassadors of the university wherever they find themselves,’’ he said.‎

He ‎commended Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje “for his continued support, especially for approving the recruitment of 242 academic staff for the institution’’.

The Pro-Chancellor of the institution, Mr Abubakar Mahmud (SAN), while congratulating the graduates, said their hard work had come to fruition.

Mahmud commended the efforts of the Visitor, Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje in developing education sector at all levels in the state.

‎He also commended the financial support of the Chancellor of the institution, ‎Alhaji Aliko Dangote.

“I want to commend the efforts of Dangote for his financial support to the university, particularly Dangote/Oxford Partnership Initiative,’’ he said.

In a remark, Ganduje congratulated the university on the 100 per cent success recorded ‎in the recently-concluded accreditation by the National Universities Commission (NUC).

He also congratulated the graduands for ‎their endurance and perseverance in their academic pursuit.

The university named Grace Chinwe Okafor‎, as the best graduating student with CGPA of 4.90.

The university also conferred posthumous Honorary Doctorate Degree of Science on Late Abubakar Rimi and the Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II and others.

Source: TODAY.ng