BREAKING! President Buhari Extends Leave

SOUTH MILWAUKEE WI. (GVE) – President Muhammadu Buhari has written to the National Assembly today, February 5, 2017, informing of his desire to extend his leave in order to complete and receive the results of a series of tests recommended by his doctors.

The President had planned to return to Abuja this evening, but was advised to complete the test cycle before returning.

In a press statement released by Femi Adesina, the president’s media aide, Buhari has asked to stay in the UK for a few more days.

The notice has since been dispatched to the Senate President, and Speaker, House of Representatives.