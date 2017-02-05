Ekiti Assembly’s Threat To Arrest Fayemi, A Joke – APC

Share this:

The All Progressives Congress in Ekiti State has lampooned the state House of Assembly over threat to issue warrant of arrest against former Governor Kayode Fayemi if he failed to appear before it.

The assembly at its plenary on Thursday summoned Fayemi to appear before it on Tuesday to defend allegation of N40bn fraud against him, threatening to issue warrant of arrest against him if he failed to appear.

The party also scolded the assembly for not following due diligence in the handling of its investigative power.

It added that the arm-twisting tactic was a panicky measure to divert attention from the criminal libel suit by the former governor against a member of the House, Dr Samuel Omotoso, and the governor’s aide, Lere Olayinka, over allegations of fraud.

The APC argued that since allegations over which Fayemi was being invited for investigation were the same allegations over which the minister instituted a libel suit against Fayose’s aides, the lawmakers should utilise the matter before the court to establish their case.

In a statement on Sunday, the state Publicity Secretary, Taiwo Olatunbosun, described the lawmakers as, “idle and a bunch of ignorant Fayose ball boys who don’t know their right from left.

“They cannot raise any bill except the one brought by Fayose. The present bunch of Assembly members is a caricature of the Honourable Assembly we have been having in Ekiti, this is a big shame”

Source: TODAY.ng