“I Will Be Dropping An EP Soon,” – Dammy Krane

One of the numerous music acts on Davido owned DMW, Dammy Krane has revealed his plans to reveal and EP very soon.

In an exclusive chat with Pulse, Dammy Krane hinted that the EP will be released a week before his upcoming Amin Concert scheduled for February 18, 2017.

In his words: “I will be dropping an EP a week before the Amin concert; a body of work I have been holding on to for a while now.“

Continuing, Krane said: “The concert will serve as a means to celebrate the release of the EP, as I will be entertaining the guests to some of the songs on the EP. But asides that, I should be dropping my full album this year too. So watch out for that.“

In September 2016, Davido announced the signing of long-time friend and collaborator, Dammy Krane to the DMW.

Source: TVC News