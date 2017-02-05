Lai Mohammed denies saying Buhari’s ‘return hampered by faulty aircraft’

Share this:

The Minister of Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed has said that the reports attributed to him on the extension of President Buhari’s vacation in London was fake and not true.

The Minister denied ever speaking to anybody on the matter and that he did not say that ‘President’s return to Nigeria may be hampered by a faulty aircraft’

The minister’s statement signed by Segun Adeyemi, his Special Assistance reads thus:

‘Our attention has been drawn to a report quoting the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, as saying the President’s return to Nigeria may be hampered by a faulty aircraft.

‘The Minister has not spoken to anyone on the issue of the President’s return, hence this report is another from the stable of the purveyors of fake news and should be disregarded.’

Source: Vanguard News