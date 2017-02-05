Ooni Pushes For Co-operation Between OAU, Community For Development

Share this:

The Ooni of Ife, Oba Enitan Ogunwusi, Ojaja II, has challenged tertiary institutions to ensure that their host communities benefit from their research findings for holistic and balanced development for both.

Ogunwusi told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Ile-Ife, Osun, that this would further advance the gown-town relationship between towns and citadels of learning.

The monarch told NAN that there was no working relationship between the Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU) and community that could have further uplifted the status of the town culturally, agriculturally and in other sectors.

The monarch also said that the university had not been supporting the developmental plans of the ancient town in empowering its youths in agriculture, cultural orientations and others.

“The community donated a large expanse of land to the institution in a befitting environment to operate where it has been experiencing peace since its establishment in 1962.

“The institution uses the statue of the legendary Oduduwa as part of its logo, meaning that it appreciates culture.

“Also, its motto is “For Learning and Culture’’ symbolises that the town (community) and the gown (academic community ) must work together for the public interest.

“Also, the indigenes of the town have been cooperating with the institution, thus making the institution to operate in a hitch-free learning environment, ” he said.

Ogunwusi urged the authorities of OAU to come to the aid of the community for both to form a formidable working relationship for the good of all.

He, therefore, appealed to the institution’s authorities to continue upholding what was contained in its motto by impacting the cultural knowledge to the younger generation.

The monarch said that the institution needed to give back in return to the community that had been accommodating it in the spirit of corporate social responsibilities.

“We are not asking for too much, we just wanted the institution to empower some of the indigent youths from the ancient town and its environs on agriculture, culture and other areas that will make them become self-reliant.’’

This is because the future of our youths in the community matters most to us their leaders, he said.

“I will like to use this medium to call on the authorities of the institution to establish a good working relationship and plans of action with Ife community,” he said.

Source: TODAY.ng