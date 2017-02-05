Taylor Swift Heats Up Super Bowl Weekend With Massive Performance That Includes Her and Zayn Malik’s Song

At the 2017 DIRECTV NOW Super Saturday Night Concert at Club Nomadic in Houston, Swift treated the audience to a medley of tracks such as “We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together” and live debuts of her duet with Zayn Malik, “I Don’t Wanna Live Forever,” and “Better Man,” which she wrote for “Little Big Town.” She also performed an acoustic version of another song she helped write, her now-ex Calvin Harris and Rihanna‘s “This Is What You Came For.”
Photos
Larry Busacca/Getty Images for DIRECTV
“I am so excited because I never sang this live,” she said.
Several celebs were spotted in the crowd at the concert, including Chrissy Teigen and husband John Legend, who appeared cuddly together while standing and also sitting on a couch. The model sang along to the songs.
Chris Evans and The Avengers co-star Jeremy Renner were also spotted, having drinks while watching Swift’s performance.
Source: E!News