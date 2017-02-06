…APC Did Same To Get To Power – Shehu Sani

Share this:

FOLLOWING the much publicsed protest by Nigerian music star, Innocent Ujah Idibia, popularly known with stage name Tuface Idibia, Senator representing Kaduna Senatorial Zone, Shehu Sani has said any attempt by Police authority to stop the protest will amount to distortion of democracy.

The activist turned politician said Tuface has the fundamental right to protest or lead a protest to criticise any government policy or programme he feels is wrong, adding that the All Progressives Congress (APC), while in opposition, embarked on series of peaceful protests during the administrations of former Presidents Goodluck Jonathan and Olusegun Obasanjo and even military dictatorship, hence, “lacks moral right to stop others by any means.”

“Protest is fundamental right in a democracy. In fact, citizens should be encouraged to organise peaceful protest because it is a democratic channel through which they can express their strong opinion against policy, programme or action taken by government.

“A society that opposes violence must encourage the culture of peaceful protest. It is by encouraging people to peaceful protest that you can discourage them from going into violence,” he said.

“Nobody needs police permission to organise a protest. Police should simply be informed to organise protection for anybody who wants to protest.

We led the protest against Jonathan. We led the protest against Obasanjo and even against military dictatorship here,” Sani recalled.

Source: SUN News