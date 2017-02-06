BBNaija: How Efe Escaped Eviction

Soma, Miyonse and Efe were put up for nomination by fellow housemates in the reality show during the week.

The eviction which was beamed live on DSTV cable network, became the end of the road for Soma and Miyonse, while Efe lives to fight another day in the #BBNaija House.

The housemate with the least votes from viewers and fans became eligible for eviction from the house.

However, in a dramatic twist, “Biggie” the man behind the voice of Big brother, decided that two out of the three housemates would be leaving the show.

Biggie’s decision saw Efe reuniting with fellow housemates in the #BBNaija house.

Earlier in the first week of the show which commenced on Jan 22, a mock eviction was also staged.

Biggie had evicted Marvis and Tboss, to the dismay and shock of the other housemates.

There were mixed reactions from the housemates with some not able to control the shock and tears.

Marvis and Tboss later returned to the house.

Also, Ebuka, the host with instructions from Biggie, introduced two new housemates, Debbie-Rise and Bassey into the house.

The News Agency of Nigeria ( NAN) reports that with the exit of Soma and Miyonse, a total of 12 housemates will be contesting for the prize money of N25 million and a brand new Kia Sorento SUV car.

The series will end on April 9.

Big Brother Naija which was introduced in 2006, is a special Nigerian version of the continental show Big Brother Africa.

Source: Punch News