Falana to EFCC: Arrest Ibori Now

Bamidele Fashube, ABUJA, Nigeria. (GVE) – Legal luminary, Femi Falana (SAN) has called on the Economic Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to arrest former Governor of Delta State, James Ibori.

Falana said in a telecast in Lagos that rather than celebrating his arrival by his community people and helms men, Ibori should be re-arrested for the 170 count charges leveled against him by the EFCC before he was caught in Dubai, 2010.

He cleared impressions that Ibori was discharged and acquitted, stressing that there is a pending court of appeal order which called for the trial of the former Governor.

Describing the welcoming by his people as show of shame, he noted that Ibori was not tried at all.

According to him, the judge that presided over his case only examined the charges and said he had no case to answer.

His words: “There is a valid and subsisting order of the court of appeal that Ibori should stand trial on the 170 count charges

“I see some versions of national values, a mockery of our nation. I see a country that is being exposed to ridicule before comity of nations because if this were Nigerian affair, you might want to excuse a ruling class that has lost his sense of shame.

“But when you found that this matter has gone beyond the shore of this nation, we need to be cautious.”

“For him to have gone through these travails, you cannot but sympathise with him. But your sympathy is eroded when it is demonstrated with no sober at all.

“Until recently, in any part of Nigeria at all, if you were jailed, you cannot go back to your village at all. You will be forgotten in the village. You don’t dance or celebrate unless you are political detainee or a political prisoner.

“But anybody charged and convicted or jailed for stealing or looting for looting the treasury cannot become a hero in any civilised society. There is an order in the court of appeal so the EFCC should go back to it,” Falana added.

The former Delta State Governor directed affairs of the state from 1999 to 2007.

May 2010, Ibori was arrested in Dubai and February 12, 2012 he was convicted in the UK for same offence but released in December, 2016.