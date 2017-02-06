Share this:

Nigerian Human Right Lawyer Seeks Constitution Review Over Buhari’s Health

Bamidele Fashube, ABUJA, Nigeria. (GVE) – Foremost human right activist and ‎lawyer, Femi Falana (SAN) has called for a review in the constitution of Nigeria such that any individual ‎who wishes to contest public office should declare his or her state of health.

Falana, during a telecast in Lagos decried how the President arbitrarily travels abroad just like governors of the states without considering the impacts on the people.

He noted that though as an individual, you could shield your state of health from the public but as public office holder, the people governed deserves to know.

“You as a private citizen, you have a right not to disclose your state of health but as a public officer, you have a duty and that was what the President did last year when he announced that he has some ear aid he had to treat in the UK.

“Even under a ‎military dictatorship, Gen. Babangida did announced he was going to spend about one month for treatment.

“It is shameful. In fact, it is unfortunate that we cannot manage our affairs. President ‎Mandela never traveled outside South Africa for treatment even after being released from prison, so also President Phidel Castro but here, we don’t really think it’s a very serious matter that our President travels abroad for all manner of things.”

Falana, who stated he was convinced the President is in good state of health noted that if he must pray for the President, it was important to know the prayer point in order to pray right.

“What we will conclude upon is the constitutional amendment that ‎whoever wants to run for government must declare his state of health.”

He added that the Buhari did not commit any offence but henceforth, such should not be, thus need for an amendment in the constitution.

‎”As a nation Nigerians deserve to know the state of our President. I’m not bothered about what is being done in Europe or Germany but it’s our right to know. He did that last year by announcing reasons for his trip, this year should not be an exception and that’s why we have rumours spreading everywhere,” he said.