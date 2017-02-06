Share this:

Nigeria’s Ex-President Returns From Medical Trip

Bamidele Fashube, ABUJA, Nigeria. (GVE) – Former Nigeria Military Head of State, Gen. Ibrahim Babangida, has returned to the country from a seven-week medical trip to Switzerland.

According to a statement from his media office, Babangida arrived the country Saturday through Minna International Airport.

The former head of state, who urged Nigerians to pray for President Muhammadu Buhari lauded good Nigerians for prayers and their supports.

His words: “I am feeling stronger and better now.

“I must thank Nigerians immensely for the prayers and concerns over my health.

“I must use this opportunity to also call on Nigerians to continue to pray for the leaders and the country to move forward in positive direction”.

He advised Nigerians to remain united and work collectively towards the progress of the nation.