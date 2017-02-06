Photos News: Daughter Of Buhari’s Aide, Moremi Ojudu, Leads Protest Against Nigerian President

Share this:

SOUTH MILWAUKEE WI. (GVE) – Moremi Ojudu, daughter of Babafemi Ojudu – special adviser to President Muhammadu Buhari on political matters – was among Nigerians who took to the streets to protest against the current leadership.

She was joined by other notable Nigerians including Seyi Law, Charly Boy, Omoyele Sowore (Sahara Reporters) among many others, to tell President Buhari that they were no longer comfortable with the state of the nation.

They marched from the National Stadium in Surulere to the National Arts Theatre, where the protesters converged and sang series of anti- government songs before dispersing.

Global Village Extra was there live and here are the pictures from the event as covered by correspondent.