‎Read ‎How DSS Foils Coup Attempt On Buhari ‘s Govt

Bamidele Fashube, ABUJA, Nigeria. (GVE) – The alleged coup attempt on Buhari’s government in 2016 would have succeeded but for prompt action taken by Nigeria’s Department of State Services ( DSS).

A highly placed source in the DSS, who confided in Globalvillageextra in Abuja shortly after the recent promotional examination conducted by the service said the President had initially underestimated the importance of the DSS as he believed more in the military.

He said upon inauguration as Nigeria’s President, Buhari had outrightly declined the services of the DSS perhaps because of his service in the military.

He said the DSS already gathered information as regards the planned coup but had to wait for instruction from above.

The source revealed that but for the prompt intervention of the DSS, the coup was almost successful.

“Do you know that coup plan was real? It was almost a success but sudden intervention of the DSS since we were initially set aside since commencement of this administration.

“You know the President so much believed in the military and that’s probably why he said he was not going to work with the DSS but the coup attempt and the role played by the DSS to foil the hijack of government change perception of the President.

“Today you can see the DSS around the State House. We are fully in charge of security in the Villa. It’s just that you only know what the mainstream media want you to know.”

The source stressed that it was inappropriate to underestimate the significance of the service stating that any public figure or arm of government that disregards the importance of the service “is dead while living.”

However, he disclosed that the military personnel as well as soldiers involved in the coup plots were already in DSS detention.

A group,Joint Niger Delta Liberation Force (JNDLF) that sprang up in 2016 had accused the military of planning coup to overthrow the present administration.

The group claimed that top military officers approached it to help overthrow the Buhari led government by sustaining ongoing attacks on oil installation across the Niger Delta.

The group alleged that the “coup plotters” had intended to use sustained attacks on oil facilities as a reason to take over the government.

In reactions to the coup allegation, the Nigerian Army denied the claim, describing it as false and a “declaration of war to destabilise the present government by unscrupulous elements.”

Colonel Sani Usman, acting director, Army Public Relations said:“The Nigerian Army is investigating those behind the dangerous insinuation in order to unravel the real motive behind it.”