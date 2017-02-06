Share this:

Vice President Osinbajo Speaks With President Buhari, Confirms He Is Alive And Healthy

SOUTH MILWAUKEE WI. (GVE) – The tension surrounding the extension of President Muhammadu Buhari’s vacation in the United Kingdom seemed to have been doused after a message by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo.

The vice president spoke with State House correspondents on Monday, February 6, explaining that he ‘reported’ all that have been happening in the country to his boss.

He said: “The president is hale and hearty. I spoke to him just this afternoon and we had a fairly long conversation. He was most interested in knowing about the budget process and how far we had gone.”

According to him, the president also wanted to know what was happening with the economic recovery and growth plan and what FG is doing with the private sector.

Professor Osinbajo added: “I of course informed him about some of what you are seeing, the protest marches and the feedback of what people are saying about the economy and all of that.

“So, he’s in good shape. We were very chatty and we had a conversation.”