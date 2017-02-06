Share this:

“We Hear You Loud And Clear;Osinbajo Tell Nigerians

****Says Nigeria’s Economic Situation Serious

Bamidele Fashube, Abuja, Nigeria. (GVE) – “We here you loud and clear, Nigeria’s Acting president, Professor Yemi Osinbajo on Monday told Nigerians.

His statement came on the heels of the series of protests staged over the current state of the Nigeria's economy.

Osinbajo stated that although the country’s economy situation was serious, the government was determined to reverse the trend.

He spoke at the opening of the latest instalment of the consultative forum on the Economic Recovery and Growth Plan (ERGP) at the Conference Hall of the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

According to him, the ongoing protests across Nigeria was not out of place even as he assured that government had heard the demands.

He explained that the President, Muhammadu Buhari was worried about the situation and had himself observed that the economic recession of the country meant that many people were not able to pay school fees or afford the high cost of food commodities while for others, it meant joblessness.

Osinbajo said he was well aware of what the people were going through having traveled around the country.

His words:”I for once have been across the states and even today some people are out on the street protesting that things are difficult.

“What we are saying to every Nigeria is that ‘we hear you loud and clear,’ and we are determined to recover the economy.

“You have a right to demand for a better economy and we are committed to see it happen.

“Years of deterioration cannot be reversed over night. ‎Again, it has to be said that it’s our business, it’s our duty to ensure that we put the Nigerian economy on the track of recovery.

“For the past 18 months, we have had to intervened three times to states to enable them have enough resources to pay salaries and the last intervention was in December when we disbursed the Paris Club refund to the states.

“This are funds that the federal government was owing states since 2005. This was to enable states pay their workers and we tend to believe that this is what is being done.”

‎The acting President spoke about the Social Intervention Fund being implemented by the administration which includes the payment of N5,000 a month to the most vulnerable citizens and the home grown school feeding programme which has started in several states.

Osinbajo noted that the programme would provide opportunities for farmers all across the country, adding that government was also providing credit facility to 1.6 million traders and artisans among others.