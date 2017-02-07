Anti-Buhari Protest: Police Barricade Venue In Port Harcourt

Share this:

… Activists blast Tuface

From: Tony John, Port Harcourt

Hundreds of rights activists and lawyers were, yesterday, prevented from staging anti-Buhari protest in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

The proposed venue for the protest, Isaac Boro Park, in the state capital, was barricaded with Armoured Personnel Carriers (APCs) and Police patrol vans, with over 20 police personnel on stand by.

Some of the protesters, who spoke with journalists, expressed dissatisfaction with the security operatives for preventing them to stage the demonstration at the venue.

The anti-Buhari protesters decried the level of hardship and hunger in the country, and called on the Federal Government to address the plethora of challengings confronting the country.

A Port Harcourt-based rights activist, Anyaekwe Nsirimov, who commented on the development, said the popular hip pop singer and mover of the nationwide protest, Innocent Idibia, popularly called Tuface, did not demonstrate true spirit of activism by withdrawing from the earlier arrangement.

The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), Omoni Nnamdi, could not be reached for comments on the incident, as efforts (telephone calls and text messages) made to reach him failed.

Source: SUN News