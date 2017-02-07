Court Strikes Out Lagos Bid To Suspend Hijab Use

Share this:

The Court of Appeal Lagos Division on Tuesday dismissed an application by the Lagos State Government to suspend hijab use by female Muslim pupils in public schools in the state.

A three-man panel of the court comprising Justices M. L. Garba (presiding), J. S. Ikyegh and U. Ogakwu, gave the ruling because of a pending appeal by the state at the Supreme Court.

The panel agreed with the state that the apex court was the proper place for the application to be heard.

A special five-man panel of the appellate court on July 21 last year voided the 2014 verdict of a Lagos High Court, which outlawed the wearing of hijab by the pupils.

The state in September 16 last year filed an application at the Court of Appeal, seeking an injunction for a stay of the judgment, pending the determination of an appeal it had filed at the Supreme Court.

Counsel for the state, Mr. Hameed Oyenuga of the Directorate of Civil Litigation Department, told the court on Tuesday that the injunction was applied for before the state appealed the judgment at the apex court.

He applied that the application be forwarded to the Supreme Court so that it could be heard alongside the appeal.

“We are asking that the application be forwarded or transmitted to the Supreme Court. We have forwarded our return argument to the Supreme Court, but we are yet to ascertain whether it has been entered,” Oyenuga said.

Counsel for the first, second and third respondents, Mr. H. T. Fajimite did not object to the request.

The court agreed that the Supreme Court should hear the application, but observed that for that to happen, the application had to be withdrawn or struck out at the appellate court.

Source: TODAY.ng