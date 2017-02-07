Katy Perry Set To Perform At The 2017 Grammy Awards

Share this:

Surprise! Katy Perry is performing at the 2017 Grammy Awards.

The Recording Academy took to Twitter with the major announcement on Monday night, and it’s officially official, this might just be the most historic Grammys of all time. Perry echoed every music lover’s excitement by retweeting the great news with a raised hand emoji.

The “Roar” songstress joins an already star-studded roster of artists slated to take the stage, which includes Beyoncé, Adele, Bruno Mars, The Weeknd and Carrie Underwood. Earlier today, the masters behind music’s biggest night also revealed country star Kelsea Ballerini and first-time nominee will perform this coming Sunday.

As for Katy’s own experience with the Grammys, she’s got 13 nominations of her own, most recently in 2015 in the Best Pop Vocal Album category for Prism.

Orlando Bloom‘s leading lady last electrified the Grammys stage in 2015 with an emotional performance dedicated to survivors of domestic violence. One year prior, Perry performed her mega smash hit “Dark Horse” alongside rapper Juicy J. She also wowed the crowd in 2012, and made her Grammys performance debut in 2011.

As for this year’s Grammys performers, Alicia Keys will collaborate with Maren Morris, Daft Punk and The Weeknd will join forces and best new artist nominee and rapper Anderson .Paak will perform at his very first Grammys alongside A Tribe Called Quest.

John Legend, Metallica and Keith Urban join Perry as well.

Source: E!News