Share this:

President Buhari To Return Home Before End Of March, To Attend Enugu Int’l Fair

SOUTH MILWAUKEE WI. (GVE) – Nigeria’s President Muhammadu Buhari who is presently in the United Kingdom on medical vacation, is expected back to the country before the end of March, 2017.

This much was disclosed by the president of the Enugu Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (ECCIMA), Reverend Ugochukwu Chime, who stated that President Buhari and the Minister of Science and Technology, C, will be special guests at the 28th edition of Enugu International Trade Fair.

Speaking in Enugu on Tuesday, February 7, Chime said that the fair would hold between March 31 and April 10, adding that the fair will be themed: “Promoting Nigeria’s Industrial Sector and SMEs for Inclusive and Robust Economy” and that it would take place at the Permanent Trade Fair Complex, off the Enugu-Onitsha Expressway.

He said: “It is incumbent, as expected, that the fair will be declared open by His Excellency, Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR, President, Federal Republic of Nigeria. “We wish to acknowledge that a good number of enquiries are being made concerning participation in the fair so far,’’ he said.

“As part of our efforts to boost the success of the fair, we shall as it is strategic, be commencing the systematic sensitization tours and consolidating our marketing with visits to key stakeholders both in public and private sectors in different parts of the country.

“We have equally put in place measures to ensure stable and quality supply of electricity and water during the fair. “Relatedly, we shall soon commence the overhaul and maintenance of the two stand-by generator sets in the fair complex, in event of public power failure.”