SHOCKING! Read How Boko Haram Paid Suicide Bomber N200 To Bomb Maiduguri

SOUTH MILWAUKEE WI. (GVE) – The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Boko Haram terrorists gave an 18-year-old suicide bomber just N200 to detonate bombs on innocent people in Maiduguri area of Borno state.

The teenager, identified as Amina, was intercepted by men of Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, NSCDC and she stated on Tuesday, February 7, in Maiduguri that she got N200 for the mission.

Reports say she was abducted two years ago by the sect members in Madagali, Adamawa, and taken to Sambisa forest.

She said: “They gave us N200 each which they said we should use to buy food for ourselves. “It took us three days to come to Maiduguri on a motorcycle.

We were directed by the sect members to detonate our explosives anywhere we saw any form of gathering. “They said if we press the button, the bomb would explode and we will automatically go to heaven.

“I was scared, so, I told them that I could not detonate any explosive. So, they said if Zainab detonated her own, it would serve the purpose.

“On our way to Maiduguri, we encountered the military and they were shooting. I was very scared and the people that brought us ran away.

“I am from Imam Shekau’s faction of Boko Haram, even though I have never seen Shekau. But I hear about him in Gobarawa.

“We came from Gobarawa along Damboa, Madagali and Algarno axis, in a community where a lot of us were held hostage and married off by the sect members. “I also am married to a Boko Haram Commander known as ‘Amir’.”