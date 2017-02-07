We Are Committed To Fixing Our Economy – Osinbajo

Share this:

The Acting President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, has said that ‘with complete focus on improving the economy every day, the recession will soon be history.’

Osinbajo made this in a statement on Tuesday.

In the statemet Osinbajo commened the Insepctor General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, and his men for handling the protests with professionalism and respect yesterday.

He also said that he government was commited to the people and will keep on engaging with Nigerians and explain government policies to them as well as receive advice and criticism.

The statement reads, “I commend the IG and his officers for handling the protests with professionalism and respect for the rights of citizens.

“We are committed to a continuous engagement with our people to explain government policies, receive advice and criticism.

“Cabinet Ministers have gone round 8 States so far holding town hall meetings, the most recent was yesterday in Ilorin. There will be more of such meetings in the other States that are yet to be visited.

“With complete focus on improving the economy every day, the recession will soon be history.”

Source: TODAY.ng