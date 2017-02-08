Anambra Guber: Ojukwu’s Name Won’t Save APGA – APC Aspirant

Share this:

A governorship aspirant in Anambra state, Dr. Tony Nwoye, has said the antics of the All Progressives Grand Alliance in using the name of the late Dim Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu to deceive the electorate during elections would not save APGA in this year’s election.

Nwoye, who plans to contest on the platform of the All Progressives Congress, said the claim that APGA belonged to the Igbo had become clear to all to be a misrepresentation and grand deceit.

Speaking with newsmen at Nsugbe in Anambra East Local Government Area, after registering as a member of the APC in his ward, the 2013 governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party asked Governor Willie Obiano to start writing his handover notes as the APC had determined to take over the state in this year.

He said, “They (APGA people) have been whipping up the propaganda that APC is not an Igbo party, but when we get to the field, we will tell our people the truth.

“Let them stop using Ojukwu’s name to deceive our people. They have used APGA as Ojukwu’s party to rob the Igbo people.

“If APGA is truly an Igbo party, why is it that up till now, it is only in Anambra State that it has formed government?

“Why is it that in the national assembly, only two are APGA and out of 109 senators, none is APGA? Why is it that since the time of Ojukwu, who they claim is the symbol of APGA, they could not win one single state outside Anambra

They have been using it to hold our people down; to siphon our money and we must stop it.

Nwoye, who is currently a House of Representative member representing Anambra East, West and Oyi, said his joining the APC was already bringing dividends of democracy from the Federal Government to the state.

He said, “Keeping the state in APGA will continue to set the state backwards.

“We are going to add more money on the N14b already budgeted for the second Niger Bridge. I personally ensured that the Enugu-Onitsha expressway, especially the Umunya axis, was captured on the 2017 budget.

“Iam happy that about N8bn will be appropriated for Anambra section of the expressway this year. This is a road that had claimed many lives. This is aroad that different administrations in the past had campaigned with and failed to do anything.

“The same applies to Anam–Kogi road, which is in my constituency. If completed, it will positively impact on the lives of Anambra West people and I thank God that through the efforts of the chairman of works committee, which I am a member, N1bn has been earmarked for its construction, after it was abandoned for over five years.

“These things would not have been possible if we are not in APC.”

Source: TODAY:ng