Barcelona Hold Off Atletico To Reach Copa Del Rey Final

Share this:

Luis Suarez scored before being sent off late as Barcelona advanced to the Copa del Rey final after holding off Atletico Madrid 3-2 on aggregate following a 1-1 draw in the second leg on Tuesday.

Barcelona will be missing Suarez and Sergi Roberto for the final — where Barcelona will face the winners of Alaves and Celta Vigo on May 27 — as they held on with only nine men to Atletico’s 10.

Trailing 2-1 after their first leg, Atletico pushed for a goal early on but could not beat Barcelona keeper Jasper Cillessen. But the opening goal went to Barcelona — somewhat against the run of play — two minutes before half-time.

Lionel Messi danced through a number of defenders before unleashing a low shot from the top of the box. Atletico keeper Miguel Angel Moya made a diving save but could only push the ball into the path of Suarez, who made no mistake.

That opened a two-goal aggregate lead for Barcelona, but Atletico regained some hope when Barca’s Sergi Roberto was sent off after a second booking in the 57th minute.

However, the tides turned back when Atletico’s Yannick Carrasco was sent off with a straight red card on 69 minutes, and Messi nearly found the net from a long free kick, only for his shot to skim off the crossbar.

There was another surge of hope when Gerard Pique fouled Kevin Gameiro in the box, but the forward could only hit the crossbar from the resulting penalty in the 80th minute.

However, Gameiro did find a goal for Atletico three minutes later, tapping home into an open net following a pass across from Antoine Griezmann.

Atletico held most of the possession late on as they searched for a goal that would send the game to extra time, though Suarez had a goal rightly ruled out for offside on a counter-attack.

However, Suarez would not make it to the final whistle as he was sent off in the 90th minute when his elbow struck Atletico’s Koke.

Barcelona had a final scare when Messi suffered a hard foul in the final minute of added time, but he was able to finish as Barcelona hung on to win.

Source: TODAY.ng