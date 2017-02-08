GOODNEWS: Lagos Now Ranked Among Top 100 Resilient Cities In The World

SOUTH MILWAUKEE WI. (GVE) – Lagos state has been ranked among the top 100 resilient cities in the world.

The state governor, Akinwunmi Ambode, on Tuesday, February 7, received the Certificate of Admission as one of the 100 Resilient Cities (100RC) in the world.

After receiving the certificate pioneered by the Rockefeller Foundation, Governor Ambode said that it was a starting point and a positive partnership that would help the State address the challenges of urban planning, transport gridlock, environment and modern infrastructure.

Speaking at the presentation of the certificate held at the Renaissance Hotel, Ikeja, Lagos,Ambode said: “We acknowledge these challenges and needs; and now as a member of the 100 resilient Cities of the World, we have a platform to compare notes with cities who have similar experiences and create innovative and mitigating strategies.

“Lagos is currently home to about 23 million inhabitants with an estimated 86 people moving into Lagos every hour. This creates challenges of managing a daily increase in human and vehicular movement.”