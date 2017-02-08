Header Banner Advertisement

Your Wardrobe Is About To Get Fifty Shades Darker

Posted on by t
Share this:
Va-va-voom! Talk about some sexy ensembles.

Today marks one week until the premiere of Fifty Shades Darker, which means you’re probably itching for a sneak peek. To tide you over, we’ve taken four snapshots from the upcoming movie and paired them with similar, shoppable Anastasia Steele (a.k.a. Dakota Johnson)-inspired looks!

Think: men’s button downs, sultry lingerie and slinky maxi dresses—all of which your closet’s most likely missing. So take your boudoir outfits up a notch and click here for a taste of what we’d imagine that wardrobe department might look like.

Photos

Shop the Screen: Fifty Shades Darker

Lingerie not your thing? These 50 grey sweaters (from light to darker) will do the trick.

Still not satisfied? These affordable V-Day dresses should do the trick.

And if after all that you’re still looking for more style inspiration, click here.

Source: E!News
Share this:

Related posts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *