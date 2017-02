Buhari Receives Tinubu, Bisi Akande In London

Bamidele Fashube, ABUJA, Nigeria. (GVE) – Nigerian President Muhammadu Buharireceived leaders of the All Progressive Congress APC party Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Chief Bisi Akande,in his room in London.

