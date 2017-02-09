NANS To EFCC: Probe Of Micheal Okpara Varsity VC For Fraud

Share this:

NANS to EFCC: Probe of Michael Okpara Varsity VC for fraud

Bamidele Fashube, ABUJA, Nigeria. (GVE) – Protesters under the aegis of National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), on Thursday stormed office of the anti-graft agencies in Nigeria to push for the investigation of Michael Okpara University of Agriculture, Vice Chancellor, Prof Francis Otunta.

The protesters accused the VC of extortion and fraudulent awarding of contracts.

NANS National President, Comrade Chinonso Obasi alleged that as a result of the criminal offence, the VC has pending fraud case instituted against him at the Federal High Court, Abakaliki.

During the protest in Abuja, Obasi said, “We know this corrupt VC. We want to help the ICPC. Corrupt officers in our universities must be arrested and prosecuted.”

His words: “I wish to humbly compliment the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission over the many successes recorded since established especially in the fight against corruption and other economic crimes.

“The National Association of Nigerian Students under my able leadership salutes the courage and decisive incursions of the able leadership of the current management of the ICPC led by Mr. Ekpo Nta into perpetrators of fraudulent acts committed by public and private citizens who breached public trust.

“In line with the resolve of the President Muhammadu Buhari’s led Federal Government to encourage whitsle-blowing, curb corruption and recover stolen funds, our association (NANS) has graciousy accepted to act in good faith and whitsle blow corrupt practises particularly in the education sector.

“Mr Chairman, the worst corruption is actually happening in our tertiary institutions. No nation can develop above her people.

“A lot of our administrators have ruined the tertiary institutions, looting resources meant to build, train and educate our nation’s manpower for future development as a people and nation.”

“Permit me, Mr Chairman, to enjoy the good intention of the ICPC by bringing to your urgent attention the need to beam your searchlight on activities of tertiary administrators in our educational institutions particularly those with barrages of allegations deserving probe and possible prosecution.

“In making true the essence of complimenting your efforts, the National Association of Nigerian Students wish to call on the ICPC to probe the allegations of fraud and corrupt practices leveled against Prof Francis Otunta during his tenure as Rector/Chief Executive of Akanu Ibiam Federal Polytechnic, Unwana and now as the Vice Chancellor of MOUA, Umudike, Abia State.

In consolidating on the resolution reached by the NEC of NANS at a press conference addressed by the National President, Comrade Chinonso Obasi, GCNS; gave seven days ultimatum to the Vice Chancellor of Michael Okpara University of Agriculture, Umudike -Prof. Otunta, to resign from office for issues bothering on gross incompetence, dishonest practices and highhandedness, as well as engaging in behaviours inimical to the academic and proper development of students,” he added.