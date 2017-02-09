NiMet Moves To Boost Operations In Marine Meteorology

Share this:

The Nigeria Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) is exploring marine meteorology in the oil and gas sector as part of re-strategizing efforts at boosting its operations and enhance revenue generation.

A statement by Head, Public Relations of the Agency, Eva Azinge, quoted the Director General of the Agency, Prof Abubakar Mashi, as revealing this in Port Harcourt while paying familiarization visit to NiMet Marine Station in Onne.

The Director General stated that the Agency has been developing its capabilities in marine meteorology with a view to maximizing opportunities in the lucrative oil and gas sector in pursuance of commercialization and sustainability for improved internally generated revenue.

He explained that the strategic objective would be at the heart of the next stage of the familiarization tour, which would see NiMet sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA).

At the NiMet operational headquarters at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Prof Mashi again said he is determined to promote staff welfare, based on creativity, innovation and professionalism required to take NiMet to the next level.

A scientist himself, with a sound background in soil geography, Remote Sensing and environmental management, Prof Sani Mashi is in good company with meteorologists and forecasters with whom he has had very fruitful interactions.

He added: “The passion and dedication of the staff and management to providing timely, accurate and strategic weather information for the country is very well known. It is an honour to join this team and work alongside these professionals in making NiMet even greater.”

The Nigeria Meteorological Agency was established by an Act of National Assembly in 2003 and charged with articulating government policy on all aspects of meteorology, and to issue weather and climate forecasts for the safe operations of aircrafts, ocean going vessels and oil rigs; to observe, collate, collect, process and disseminate all meteorological data and information within and outside country in support of sustainable socio-economic activities in Nigeria.

The statement explained that how the Agency delivers on this onerous responsibility is the reason for the tour.The next item on Prof Sani Mashi`s itinerary was a visit to the Port Harcourt International Airport. At the Forecast office, the Assistant General Manager of the forecast office at the airport, Taiwo Adelugba, explained the functions of the sensor equipment and how it supports aviation safety and navigation.

He added: “There are two sensors at the two ends of the runway, namely the wind sensor and light detection sensor. The manual readings may be used to augment communication with the control tower and runway, in real time, right in front of the air traffic controllers, especially when a change of sensor results in incompatibility which may hamper the functionality of the sensor, hence the need for manual readings”.

Adelugba added that the Agency has been working in harmony with other relevant agencies in the aviation sector to enhance air safety.

He stressed that aspect of the work of NiMet, which involves inter agency collaboration within the Aviation Ministry is the one with the Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA).

He hinted that both agencies currently run a joint project called MIDAS IV, which computes weather variables and parameters.

He said: “Both agencies also have a Unit Aeronautic Information System AS, stationed for flight dispatchers or for pilots to file in their flight plan. Based on these flight plans, the pilots and dispatchers are given weather information along their routes.”

Source: TODAY.ng