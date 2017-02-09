Share this:

‎Oba Of Lagos Meets Osinbajo Prays For Buhari’s Return

Bamidele Fashube, ABUJA, Nigeria. (GVE) – OBA of Lagos, Rilwan Akiolu, on Thursday met with acting President Yemi Osinbajo at the Presidential Villa.

The Oba, who interacted with State house correspondents after a closed door meeting with Osinbajo prayed for safe return of the President, Muhammadu return from his medical vacation in the United Kingdom hale and hearty.

He urged Nigerians to criticize the Muhammadu Buhari’s administration constructively, stressing the need for Nigerians to exercise patience with the administration.

On his visit to the state house, he said: “I have found time to see my former law lecturer and once more to convey to him the wishes and prayers of Lagos so that by the grace of God, the Almighty Allah, that our President will return to us hale and hearty and all will be well with in this country provided all of us are sincere and we cooperate with the government and we tell the government what we feel constructive and not destructive criticisms.

“We have to be absolutely patient and provide useful suggestions to move the country forward.

“It is very funny. Prophet Ayub was sick to the extent that maggots were coming out of all of his body and Allah brought him back not to talk of somebody who is not like that.

“Insha Allah, by the grace of Almighty, our President will be back to all of us.”

The monarch further stated that:”As I told the Acting President now, God blessed him more than how he expected. He was a law teacher; very quiet, easy going and he is always with his bible and see what God has done for him.

“He is not interested in any political thing but God had destined that he will be the number two man.

“All of us should pray for the two of them and for Nigeria to be very successful provided we are and close to God and very absolutely honest in everything we are doing. All will be well with us.”